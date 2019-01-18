ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Valentine's Day is less than a month away, and one of the key components in the holiday's success is the abundance of chocolate that makes its way to store shelves.
Flowers seem to be the go-to item of the past as candy bouquets have begun to take over as the newest trend for those wanting to get their loved ones a special gift. And for those who have little interest in making their own candy bouquet, Walmart has you covered.
The retail giant has several arrangements to choose from, with prices starting at $19.
And if chocolate isn't your thing, try the Sour Patch Kids Conversation Hearts which include fun phrases like Friend Zone, Ew No, and DM Me.
