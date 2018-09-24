Authorities are investigating after a vehicle flipped and crashed into the ground after a driver accidentally drove off the parking deck.
The incident occurred in the 1000 block of Marietta Street.
The 63-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and fell from the parking deck while still inside the car.
Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
At this time there are no reported injuries. The driver was able to exit his vehicle but was transported for additional evaluation.
