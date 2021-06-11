ATLANTA (CBS46) –A homeowner in the metro Atlanta area told CBS46 News she feels lucky to be alive after a car struck the outside of her house on Friday night.
It appears a black SUV struck a residence at the 2800 block of Argyle Drive NW, says police.
CBS46 sent a crew to assess the damage and speak with the homeowner who was inside at the time of the crash sitting in her den and talking on the phone until she heard a tremendous noise.
“Never heard anything like that before sounded like a bomb or something,” said Ruby Samples, the homeowner.
“Young man he came and told me he was the one who ran into the house, he said somebody ran him off the street, and he couldn’t help it,” Samples adds. “But he left before the police came.”
Samples says it could have been a lot worse.
“Thank the lord that he didn’t come in the house, but he did a lot of damage outside the house.”
