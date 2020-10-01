Currently serves as a professor at the Andrew Young School of Public Policy at Georgia State University running as a Democrat for District 7.
Started her career as an aide to Senator Ron Wyden. Has worked on legislation that expanded access to the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program. From 2007-10 she served as Director of Georgia’s Senate Budget and Evalution Office.
Campaign: https://www.carolyn4congress.com/
Key Issues:
Healthcare
- Ensuring universal access to affordable, quality health care by strengthening the Affordable Care Act (ACA), protecting people with pre-existing conditions, and creating a robust affordable public option health insurance plan for individuals and small businesses.
- Lower prescription drug costs by allowing the federal government to negotiate prices for prescription drugs.
- Ending surprise billing.
Confronting Injustice
- Establish a system of data collection on cases of police violence and establish a National Registry of Police Misconduct
- Pass legislation that ends the transfer of military weaponry to local offices, bans racial and religious profiling, and establishes federal use of force standards for police
- Pass the Eric Garner Excessive Use of Force Prevention Act of 2019
Gun Safety and Reform
- Implement universal background checks on all gun sales, including at gun shows, a move that is supported by nearly all Americans, including a majority of gun owners.
- Ban assault weapons, high capacity magazines, bump stocks, silencers, and armor piercing bullets.
