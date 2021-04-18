Jovita Moore, WSB-TV Channel 2’s, Atlanta news anchor underwent brain tumor surgery on Friday and the entire family here at CBS46 News wishes her well.
The outpour of support has been shown by thousands of members of the community including Georgia's Own Credit Union, which used one of their signs atop 100 Peachtree to showcase their sentiment.
Over the weekend, across the Atlanta skyline, Moore’s photograph and a message appeared reading “ATLANTA LOVES YOU, JOVITA!”
