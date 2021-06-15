ATLANTA (CBS46) — CBS46 will be airing a Juneteenth special this Friday, June 18, at 4 p.m. on WGCL.
The title of the special is Juneteenth: Celebrate. Commemorate. Educate.
Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
The name “Juneteenth” references the date of the holiday, combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.
The CBS46 special focuses on the history of Juneteenth, the reason African Americans celebrate today, the push for further reform and inclusion, and the need for diversity.
We focus on a lack of diversity in certain law enforcement offices, the call for justice following last year’s protests, and the push to make Juneteenth a national holiday – not just an “observed” holiday.
We explore why non-minorities have joined the “Black Lives Matter” movement. We acknowledge the passing of the hate crimes bill and the Asian Americans, who have also been the targets of hate.
And lastly, we acknowledge Atlanta’s Freedom Fighters and how to move, “the dream,” forward.
Join us this Friday, June 18 at 4 p.m. on CBS46 for this important broadcast.
