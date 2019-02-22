(CBS46) – The ATL Metro RBI team recently traveled to Puerto Rico to play the game with their fellow league players.
But the trip was about more than just a game, but a humanitarian mission to help players still recovering from the devastation left by Hurricane Maria.
Thanks to a partnership with Mizuno, a sporting goods center, ATL Metro RBI was able to deliver $35,000 worth of baseball equipment to more than 600 kids on the island.
