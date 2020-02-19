ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The mayor of Atlanta wants to end the days of stashing cash in a mattress and paying five dollar ATM withdrawal fees. She says 27% of the city's residents are 'underbanked", meaning they're fearful, burned or just too poor to think a bank account is a good idea.
Eight of the city's banks are joining her in a national program called BANK ON. It should, by the mayor's vision, help those lowest on the economic ladder get a grip on checking accounts and a path to buying a car, a home or even starting a business.
She talked to a city hall balcony full of bankers, community organizers and staffers, reminding them of her own history of financial literacy. "Have any of you been to a pawn shop?" she asked the well-dressed crowd. Then she paused for some nervous laughter to subside. "You don't have to say so. But I have. More than once,"
"My parents never taught me how to write a check or balance a checking account," she told CBS46 Reporter Sally Sears. "For me, it was my grandmother putting $2 for me every week with the 'policy man.' By time I got to college, it was a nice chunk I was able to put on a bank account."
For many years the mayor said says she's seen Atlantans using high- risk check cashing places, pay day lenders and automatic teller machines charging high fees. Now the eight banks in BANK ON are offering accounts with no overdraft fees, $5 or less monthly fees, no minimum accounts and for some, a $25 balance to open the account.
Will this harm the check cashing businesses and pawn shops? She paused before she answered. "Whatever happens to pawn shop and corner check cashing place, I am sure they've made enough money off our communities that they should also be happy that people have some other options."
Burned by a bank? ATL’s getting unbanked people new chances w Venus Lockett. Where to find that no-fee no-overdraft account? pic.twitter.com/xpKcDcsHbQ— Sally Sears (@SearsSally) February 19, 2020
