ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- No more contaminated recycling or else! That's the deliverable from Atlanta's experiment in cleaning up residents' recycling too often co-mingled with light-weight plastic, goopy food containers and old clothes.

For five months, auditors stalked Atlanta's blue recycling carts. They opened the lids, peeked in regularly found stuff that Atlanta does not allow in recycling collecting. When they did, a hang tag labelled 'Oops!" went on the outside of the cart. And it sat there, uncollected, until the owner removed the offending trash.

Atlanta's Kanika Greenlee says an earlier pilot program shaped up the offending bins.

RECYCLABLE MATERIALS UP 27%.

CONTAMINATION DOWN 57%

The cleanup could reduce rising costs. Contaminated recycling harms every program that relying on contractors to sort and handle it.

Atlanta's Department of Public Works educates, cajoles and encourages better recycling practices. But Ms. Greenlee says nothing works quite like the city's refusal to pick up contaminated recycling and let offenders have to live with it for a week.

The program of inspecting begins again in March.