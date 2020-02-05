ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- No more contaminated recycling or else! That's the deliverable from Atlanta's experiment in cleaning up residents' recycling too often co-mingled with light-weight plastic, goopy food containers and old clothes.
For five months, auditors stalked Atlanta's blue recycling carts. They opened the lids, peeked in regularly found stuff that Atlanta does not allow in recycling collecting. When they did, a hang tag labelled 'Oops!" went on the outside of the cart. And it sat there, uncollected, until the owner removed the offending trash.
Atlanta's Kanika Greenlee says an earlier pilot program shaped up the offending bins.
