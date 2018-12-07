GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A group of parents in Gwinnett County formed a support group for their kids with autism.
At the first meeting, 100 people showed up, demonstrating the strong need for a resource like this.
Today, Spectrum serves more than 1,500 families a year, many who say it’s given them hope.
