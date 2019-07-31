ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The CBS46 Books to Kids program is kicking off another book collection day.
Viewers can donate new or gently used books by visiting one of the following five drip-off locations on Wednesday August 7th from 10 a.m. to 6 :30 pm.
- CBS46 Studios -- 425 14th Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
- Riverview Village Kroger -- 3300 Cobb Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339
- Riverfront Station Kroger -- 8465 Holcomb Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022
- Kedron Village Kroger -- 1101 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City, GA 30269
- Edgewood Kroger -- 1225 Caroline St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
The award-wining program has already distributed more than 40,000 books to kids in need across Metro Atlanta, CBS46 Cares Books to Kids works with the Georgia Department of Education, Page Turners Makes Great Learners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Georgia State University, Ken Nugent Attorneys at Law, Two Men and A Truck, McDonalds, Troncalli Subaru and Subaru of Kennesaw to collect and distribute books to K-5 students across Metro Atlanta,
During our book distribution events , CBS46 News personalities, notable local figures and business people, join at the schools to read to the elementary school students in hopes of inspiring the children to make reading a daily activity. Each student receives a book bag filled with five books of their own to take home. Right now, only 34% of Georgia third graders are reading proficiently by the end of the school year, which means 2 out of 3 third graders cannot read on grade level in Georgia. The goal of the program is to help reverse Georgia’s growing child literacy problem.
