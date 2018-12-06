DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer organization that’s been responding to emergency services missions throughout the country since World War II.
Here in Georgia, there are more than 1,000 adult volunteers. But it’s the cadet services program that’s having an even greater impact – sparking an interest in leadership and developing future pilots, doctors and aerospace engineers.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer goes inside the Georgia Wing Civil Air Patrol’s Dekalb County Squadron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.