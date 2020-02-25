NORCROSS,Ga. (CBS46) – CBS46 Cares Books to Kids visited Susan Stripling Elementary School in Norcross, Tuesday, and gave away nearly 3,700 books to students.
“Reading, as you said, opens you up to new ideas and it’s very educational,” said Ethan Jefferess, a student.
Each student took home five books to keep. CBS46 distributed age-appropriate books to grades K-5.
“You can actually separate reality into your own fantasy world,” said Rihanna Ishola, a student, when asked why she loves to read.
Statistics show two-thirds of Georgia’s third-graders are not reading on grade level, which causes long-term negative consequences.
This was CBS46’s 14th school to distribute books.
CBS46 has now given away 50,000 books to kids throughout metro Atlanta, including the books given away Tuesday.
