LITHONIA, Ga (CBS46) -- More than 800 students from Stoneview Elementary in Lithonia went home from school with their book bags a little heavier Wednesday. That's because CBS46 Cares Books to Kids gave every student five books to take home.
It is the 11th school we have visited. So far, CBS46 Cares has given more than 40,000 books to kids throughout metro Atlanta.
