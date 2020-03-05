ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Even superheroes use science, which is why they are the theme of a special science night at the Children's Museum of Atlanta.
The 6th annual Superhero Science Night will run from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. March 14 at the museum.
The goal is to get kids interested in science early, said Karen Kelly, the museum’s director of exhibits and education.
Today’s kids will encounter an economy dominated by STEM-related jobs. But studies show kids interest in science starts around age 11, but peaks around age 15. Reaching them in early childhood education is key.
The event will feature famous superhero characters teaching science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on activities like the Human Torch demonstrating how combustion works or learning how to test your balance like Catwoman.
The annual event attracts more than 200 families, and kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero.
This year, students from Oak Grove Elementary School’s robotics team the Grovebots will be sharing demos.
Children are natural scientists, Kelly said.
"Much of what they do in their self-chosen play activities mirrors what takes place in the real world of science," she said. “CMA gives kids the tools to explore, experiment and ask questions in a safe and fun environment, sparking curiosity, imagination and a sense of discovery.”
Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for non-members. For more information, click here.
