ATLANTA, Ga. -- (CBS46) - Families and community members recently flashed lights of support to patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
People gathered outside CHOA's three hospital campuses shining flashlights toward the young patients inside who returned the gesture by flashing lights right back at them.
Several thousand people from across metro Atlanta attended the annual "Lights of Love" night on Valentine's Day to rally around the young patients during their time in the hospital.
The hospital can sometimes be a scary and lonely place for them, said Ansley Johnson, volunteer services coordinator at CHOA which spearheaded the event.
Johnson said kids in the hospital often miss out on childhood traditions, like card exchanges with friends on Valentine's Day.
“It’s profound getting to pause for a few brief but meaningful minutes to show our patients how many virtual valentines they have out there,” said Johnson. “Seeing the magnitude of flickering lights from inside the halls sends our patients a reminder that they are loved and can continue fighting.”
Andrea Archaga said it was special night for her and her two-year-old daughter, Ivanna Archaga.
Two years ago, Archaga and Ivanna were on the receiving end of the shinning lights while Ivanna was awaiting a liver transplant.
Born with a rare liver condition, she had been hospitalized for five months.
“There were all of these people who didn’t know us standing out there in the cold, shining lights just for us,” said Archaga. “As a mom, I remember thinking, I want to be there, on the other side of the glass next time.”
That same night, Archaga received news Ivanna would receive a transplant the following day.
The “Lights of Love” event is now in its third year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.