ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Kirk Halpern runs Farmers & Fisherman, an at-home food delivery service. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he saw the impact on many of the businesses he worked with directly.
He recently teamed up with chefs, farmers, and caterers to pull their resources together to help each other stay afloat. And the goodwill doesn’t stop with the food industry, it’s also helping families in need.
CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer spoke with Halpern, and Chef Howard Garnel of Proof of the Pudding to show what makes this story so Positively Georgia.
