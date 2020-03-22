ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A simple solution is making a difference in the spread of the coronavirus. Volunteers with Love Beyond Walls recently assembled portable hand washing stations to be placed under bridges and overpasses throughout metro Atlanta.
“We kept hearing man I'm scared I'm going to catch this virus because I don't have anywhere to wash my hands,” said Terence Lester, founder of Love Beyond Walls. The non-profit advocates for Atlanta's homeless population.
For the homeless, protecting themselves against the coronavirus presents a unique set of challenges. Shelters mean they're staying in a confined space with other people. And living outside means little to no access to soap and water for good hygiene, which is one of the ways the CDC said helps slow the spread of the illness.
“They don't have the privilege to self-preserve or even walk over to a sink. And my heart just goes out,” Lester said.
So that's when his friend, Grammy-award winning Christian hip hop artist Lecrae Moore stepped up and purchased 15 stations.
“I jumped at the opportunity to get out here and do something,” Moore said.
Each station holds 5 to 10 gallons of water, has a soap dispenser and drain.
Love Beyond Walls will maintain the sinks – routinely cleaning and refilling them.
Moore said it's important to show people that despite their circumstances, they're not being overlooked.
“People care. People see you. You're valuable, you're no less valuable than anybody else is who has four walls to live inside of,” said Moore. “We see you. We care about you and we're here to serve.”
Lester said the goal is to purchase enough portable sinks to display throughout metro Atlanta. If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to Love Beyond Walls, click here.
