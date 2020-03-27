ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta financial services firm picked up the lunch tab for Northside Hospital staff. oXYGen Financial recently donated $1,000 worth of gusto! food - about 80 meals - to ER workers. "As healthcare employees work hard to keep us and our families safe, it’s important to support them in any way possible," said Nate Hybl, Creator of gusto! "We're already highly involved neighbors of Piedmont Hospital, The Shepherd Center, and Emory Decatur Hospital, and we wanted to spread some love."
Gusto! and oXYGen Financial team up to feed healthcare workers on the frontlines
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Atlanta mayor says ICU units are at "full capacity"
- Beloved court clerk's employee, music teacher passes due to coronavirus
- Kemp orders medically fragile in Georgia to shelter in place; Atlanta mayor still may act
- Emory professor says "point of no return" in Georgia getting closer
- Gov. Kemp, Mayor Bottoms issue Executive Orders to combat coronavirus
- Changes to GI Bill ensures veterans receive benefits
- CORONAVIRUS: What's happening right now
- Douglas County officials announce shelter-in-place order
- CORONER: Newnan child alone for hours after health care worker mom dies of coronavirus
- Georgia labor department flooded with unemployment benefit requests
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.