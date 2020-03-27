ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta financial services firm picked up the lunch tab for Northside Hospital staff. oXYGen Financial recently donated $1,000 worth of gusto! food - about 80 meals - to ER workers. "As healthcare employees work hard to keep us and our families safe, it’s important to support them in any way possible," said Nate Hybl, Creator of gusto! "We're already highly involved neighbors of Piedmont Hospital, The Shepherd Center, and Emory Decatur Hospital, and we wanted to spread some love."

