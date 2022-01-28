ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A Gwinnett County woman was recognized for her commitment to the Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta.
“She’s very nice, I love her!” said one child.
“She’s precious. She’s always available. She’s our biggest cheerleader,” said Kathy Parker with the Salvation Army.
After one visit six years ago, Margaret Stewart says she knew working with the children at the Boys and Girls Club was her calling, so every week-without fail she showed up.
“My husband says how can you drive down there two days a week- and I said.. it’s a pleasure trip… there’s nothing to it… I mean you fight the traffic a little bit…but there’s certainly a pot at the end of that rainbow,” said Stewart.
The Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Atlanta, Joshua Dickerson told CBS46 News, “She’s the ultimate advocate for our children- she doesn’t care who you are- she’ll pull your card and say – we need to do better. That’s what I love about Miss Margaret.”
Stewart found the Boys and Girls Clubs by accident. After she retired, she started a charity to provide bikes to children in need.
Looking at the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree, she realized most of the children wanted bikes.
The first year, she gave away nearly 100 bikes that turned into regular visits.
“At first I started mentoring … then I had a class for girls… then in the summer… I do a let’s have a fun summer,” said Stewart.
What sets Stewart apart is that not only did she come once, but she continues to show up week after week, a constant in the lives of many children who may not always have that.
She says it hasn’t been easy.
“You have to earn their respect… once they see that you’re in their court- and that you are consistent – you’re not gonna leave ‘em – they can tell you anything- you’ll love em and hold em no matter what they share with you- it can be wonderful.”
Even the pandemic didn’t stop her, she made 60 meals a week and delivered them to the children who needed them for an entire year.
For everything she does to pour into these children, the CBS46 Surprise Squad stepped up to give her a special surprise. Our thank you for a woman who is making a difference, one life at a time.
‘I may not be able to help or save all these children in Atlanta… but the ones that are here that I care about and love- I can make a difference in their lives- that means the world to me,” Stewart added.
If you would like to donate to Salvation Army's Boys and Girls Clubs in Atlanta click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.