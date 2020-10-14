ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Young people in Atlanta are getting the opportunity to get hands-on training to launch a successful career.
The Georgia Building Trades Academy YouthBuild program is currently accepting applications.
The program offers 16 to 24-year-olds a chance to try different trades in the construction industry, figure out which one they like the best, and prepare for an apprenticeship and job. They can even earn their GED if they dropped out of school. The pre-apprenticeship program is for people who have been out of school for at least one year.
Program Director Kristy Smith said the goal of the nine-month program is to train young people from Atlanta to be able to give back to their city.
"We’re always going to need plumbers, we’re always going to need welders, we’re always going to need electricians, those are essential workers," said Smith.
She said, "This program is priceless for the community."
