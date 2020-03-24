GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Norcross nonprofit baby supply bank is in critical need of diapers and pull-ups.
Since 2014, Helping Mamas has been helping low income Georgia families with essentials for infants and children up to 12 years old.
The nonprofit serves as a one-stop shop for social service workers to stock up on diapers, clothes, car seats and pack-n-plays that are then distributed to families in need.
As the coronavirus continues to hit families hard with layoffs and other financial strains, demand, particularly for diapers, is even greater, said CEO and founder Jamie Lackey.
“We have seen a dramatic need in social workers asking for supplies,” Lackey said.
Helping Mamas has partnered with more than 100 agencies to help families, and has donated over a million basic essentials to women and children in need.
"The families we serve aren't able to buy in bulk, they buy small amounts at a time," said Lackey. "Shelves are empty and many families are high risk due to health issues or grandparents raising grandchildren, they can't get out to search for diapers. The parents of the children often work hourly jobs in the hospitality industry. They are out of work and are now in crisis."
To accommodate COVID-19 safety concerns, social workers now request supplies, and Helping Mamas staff fills the order and leaves it outside the main door for pick-up to help limit person-to-person contact, Lackey said.
Lackey said access to diapers is a public and mental health issue.
“If babies are staying in diapers too long they are at risk for getting diaper rash, which leads to infection. This makes diaper need a health issue. When parents can't change their child's diaper or can't access diapers, they become stressed, depressed, anxious and hopeless. This makes parenting even more challenging in these circumstances. Social workers are reporting they are increasingly worried about the mental health of the parents because of the lack of basic essentials,” Lackey said.
Here's what’s needed the most:
- Diapers sizes 2 – 6
- Pull-ups
- Formula
To help, you can donate to the Helping Mamas’ wish lists on Amazon, Wal-Mart and Target or click here to donate to the nonprofit directly.
“It is critical that Helping Mamas stay open to provide these items to help alleviate these public health and mental health issues. We have access to large quantities of items, the community is stepping up and supporting us,” said Lackey. “We can get these items to those that need them most is safe and efficient manner.”
