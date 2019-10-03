COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 Cares Books to Kids gave away 3,195 books to students at Hollydale Elementary in Cobb County on Thursday.
“The biggest book I’ve ever read was like 400 pages,” third-grader Zach Abufarha said.
The 600 students got five books each to take home and keep.
Hollydale Elementary is the 12th school to be a Books to Kids recipient. It is the first this school year to benefit from the program. CBS46, as of Thursday with help from its sponsors, will have given away more than 45,000 books to metro Atlanta elementary children.
Students walked the red carpet Thursday to a table where they received their bags of books and other treats. They then listened quietly as some of their favorite CBS46 personalities read them a story.
Cheerleaders of the Georgia State football team joined CBS46 personalities in taking questions from students pertaining to their careers. The students asked great questions and listened attentively as they got answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.