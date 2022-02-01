ATLANTA (CBS46) — In addition to Feb. 1 marking the start of Black History Month, it's also time to celebrate the Chinese or Lunar New Year and we're saying goodbye to the Ox and hello to the Tiger.
Although many festivities have been canceled over the last couple of years because of the pandemic, there are still ways you can celebrate the new year.
WHY IS IT CALLED BOTH CHINESE NEW YEAR AND LUNAR NEW YEAR?
The reason why it's called Chinese New Year is because the celebration of the new year began in China and spread throughout the East and Southeast Asia. As it spread to other Asian countries, including Vietnam and South Korea, it became known as Lunar New Year.
Unfortunately, some claim that referring to the celebration as Chinese New Year many be insensitive because other cultures also celebrate the holiday. However, by referring to it as Lunar New Year ignores other culture's lunar new year celebrations, which many fall on different dates.
Regardless, the Chinese or Lunar New Year incorporates a lot of Chinese cultural and religious elements.
WHY IS IT THE YEAR OF THE TIGER?
The selection of the animal associated with each year is based on the Chinese zodiac's 12-year cycle.
The tiger is the symbol of bravery, wisdom and strength. In the past century, 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 and 2010 were all Tiger years.
People born during a tiger year are believed to be natural leaders who often crave attention and who are also known as thrill seekers. They are also known for their generosity and competitiveness. Additionally, they are justice seekers.
The Year of the Tiger in 2022 will be about making big changes and will be a year of risk-taking and adventure.
TRADITIONS
The Chinese or Lunar new year is traditionally celebrated for the first 15 days of the month.
Preparation begins a few days before Feb. 1 for those who celebrate in the traditional manner.
On the 26th day of the last lunar month, festival cakes and puddings are made.
On the 28th day, people clean their homes. The goal is to rid the home of any bad luck that's accumulated over the past year.
A big family dinner is usually held on Lunar New Year's Eve and the menu will feature dishes associated with luck, including fish, puddings and foods that look like gold ignots.
On Feb. 1, it is a tradition to set off firecrackers and fireworks. It is also the day to offer sacrifices to ancestors.
The early days of the new year are for socializing with friends and family, except the third day of the month. That day is named "chi kou" or red mouth. It is believed that are arguments are more likely to happen that day and it is best to avoid social interactions and visit temples instead.
Feb. 7 is said to be the day when the Chinese mother goddess Nuwa created mankind and is called renri or the people's birthday. Many communities in Asia will serve birthday foods on Feb. 7.
Feb. 8 is the day to return to work for those who have taken it off (it's a public holiday in Chinese countries).
Feb. 15 is known as Chinese Valentine's Day because it ancient Chinese society, it was the only days young girls could go out to admire lanterns and meet boys.
Now, many cities around the world put on massive lantern displays and fairs on the final day of the festival, which is also Feb. 15. Additionally, it is tradition to ear sweet dumplings on Feb. 15.
RULES AND SUPERSTITIONS
There are many rules and superstitions associated with the new year.
For example, don't wash or cut your hair on the first days of the new year. If you do, it is believed that you are washing or getting rid of your chance for fortune in the new year.
Don't wash your clothes on Feb. 1 either.
Don't say negative words on the first day of the new year. It is believed negative words will jink the year ahead.
Don't visit the wife's side of the family. Also believed to bring bad luck in the new year.
It is also bad luck to break anything like bowls or glasses. If you do break something, wrap it in red paper before throwing it away.
You will also want to avoid buy new shoes. The term for shoes is haai, which sounds like losing and sighing in Cantonese.
Don't take unnecessary medicine. It is believed that taking medicine will result in sickness for the whole year ahead.
It is good luck though to wear red, which is associated with luck and prosperity. Additionally, red candy boxes or envelopes with cash are often given to children and unmarried adults to wish them luck.
Do NOT give a gift like a clock, which is akin to paying your last respects, or a pear, which signifies the ending of a significant relationship.
Don't wear black and white since those colors are associated with morning.
Always keep the rice jar full. An empty rice jar could lead to a year where it is a struggle to put food on the table.
Try to prevent children from crying on Feb. 1. A crying child is a bad omen for a family in the new year.
Don't take a noon nap. If you do, you may be lazy for the next year.
Don't wake up people by calling their names or the sleeping person will need others to push them all year long.
Don't ask someone who owes you money to pay you on Feb. 1 or you will be asking them the rest of the year.
WAYS TO CELEBRATE IN METRO ATLANTA
- When: Month of February
- Where: 1380 Atlantic Drive NW
- What: There will be traditional lion and dragon dances throughout the month. The property is also decorated with lanterns. There will also be an 8-day virtual scavenger hunt for gift cards, chocolate coins and more.
Asian Square and Orient Center
- When: Feb. 6
- Where: Both the square and center are located on Buford Highway. Asian Square is in Doraville and Orient Center is in Chamblee.
- What: The Chien Hong School of Kung Fu will perform traditional dragon dances at both locations. There will also be kung fu demonstrations. Restaurants in both locations are expected to offer specials.
- When: Feb. 4
- Where: 299 North Highland Avenue Northeast
- What: The Korean restaurant and bar plans to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a celebration that starts at 7 p.m. The celebration will include a lion dance.
- When: 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 1
- Where: 186 Carroll Street SE
- What: The restaurant will offer a special dinner on Feb. 1, which will include lychee martinis, wealthy dumplings, longevity noodles, prosperous whole steamed branzino and good fortune custard tarts.
- When: Throughout the month
- Where: 656 North Highland Avenue NE
- What: The restaurant will offer various specials throughout the month. They will also offer a Chinese New Year cooking class on Feb. 7. Tickets are $50 per person.
If you would like to submit information for the above list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.
