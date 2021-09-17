ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's time for another year of the CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive!
On Friday, CBS46 will be out at four different locations across the metro Atlanta area accepting new, or lightly-used books for students. Here are the four different McDonald's locations.
Members of the CBS46 crew will be out at these four locations from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Come out, say hello, and bring some books that we can give to children in need!
If you can't make it out to one of the events in person, you can still help! We are accepting donations online. Click here to donate now!
You can follow all of the action of today's event below.
Got our 1st book donation at 10am!— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) September 17, 2021
Join us for @McDonalds and @CBS46 #BooksToKids for our annual book drop until 6:30pm. Any gently used book is accepted! #KidAppropriate #Alpharetta 5350 McGinnis Ferry Road pic.twitter.com/SLp4795bUZ
Big props to Rachel Reid from East Cobb. She drove all the way to Alpharetta for @CBS46 #BooksToKids to make a huge book donation. Come join us @McDonalds 5350 McGinnis Ferry Rd. #SeeYaSoon🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/xW09A2gQPX— shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) September 17, 2021
Help us collect books for kids across metro-Atlanta! We’ll be out all day across our viewing area ☺️ @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/EabvYtV5O6— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) September 17, 2021
