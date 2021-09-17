Books to Kids

Click here to learn more: https://www.cbs46.com/cbs46_cares/live-blog-cbs46-books-to-kids-donation-drive-kicks-off-today/article_49607894-17b2-11ec-8b78-ab6409641600.html

ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's time for another year of the CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive!

On Friday, CBS46 will be out at four different locations across the metro Atlanta area accepting new, or lightly-used books for students. Here are the four different McDonald's locations.

Donation Locations

Members of the CBS46 crew will be out at these four locations from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Come out, say hello, and bring some books that we can give to children in need!

If you can't make it out to one of the events in person, you can still help! We are accepting donations online. Click here to donate now!

You can follow all of the action of today's event below.

CBS46 Books to Kids donation drive underway

