ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The African American Association of Georgia (AAAG) is now saving thousands in electricity bills and usage thanks to a unique program aimed at helping nonprofits.
Americold Realty Trust recently provided an energy awareness training called a waste walk, where staff identified low-cost energy saving opportunities at the nonprofit's Atlanta-based warehouse. AAAG has a community food pantry that serves more than 500 metro Atlanta families every month.
The waste walk finds ways to reduce energy through improvements to refrigeration, HVAC, lighting and other energy using systems. Americold is the largest owner and operator of cold storage facilities in the world.
Ted Royals, Americold’s manager of energy, said energy efficiency is easy to overlook, but businesses should be mindful about ways to save.
"Being energy efficient is more than just installing more efficient equipment," said Royals. "To really be successful, businesses have to create a culture that works toward eliminating energy waste every day. At Americold we talk about energy daily. It’s part of our company culture."
The Americold team replaced fluorescent lights with LED blubs and trained AAAG staff in energy efficient best practices - reducing the association’s total energy consumption by 6%.
"Sharing our knowledge helps AAAG reduce costs so every dollar they earn can go further and do even more good, and we’re proud to be a part of that," said executive vice president and COO, Carlos Rodriguez.
Americold partnered with the Gould Group to donate more than $8,000 in materials and labor for the light installation.
Rodriguez said this was the company's inaugural waste walk, and there's plans to expand the program.
"We recently expanded the scope of our program to aid non-profit organizations, like AAAG. Americold’s corporate headquarters is in Atlanta and we’re excited for opportunities to give back, especially in our hometown," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.