(CBS46) – In a pinch, and need a babysitter? There’s an app for that.
It’s called Usit and it was designed by Ifrah Khan, a recent Emory University grad. The app connects parents with college students from Georgia universities who have been thoroughly vetted and background checked.
“I saw a huge gap in how students got babysitting gigs and how parents really got babysitters and how much of a struggle it was for them,” she said.
CBS46’s Gurvir Dhindsa spoke with Khan about the app and how it’s alleviating the stress of finding a sitter, and helping parents find sitters they trust.
