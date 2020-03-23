ATLANTA, Ga. -- (CBS46) - The Salvation Army received much-needed hygiene supplies thanks to Mercedes-Benz USA and a coalition of 30 Atlanta organizations and companies.
Mercedes-Benz delivered 500 emergency kits to The Salvation Army Metro Atlanta Red Shelter in downtown Atlanta. The kits will help the 320-bed homeless shelter which is at full capacity and in even higher demand since the Coronavirus outbreak.
“Because this has hit our area slower than other areas, it’s been difficult for us to obtain supplies,” said Sgt. Janeane Schmidt, director at The Salvation Army Red Shield Services. “The fact that we had forward-thinking people from these companies looking to purchase and donate these essential items will allow us to make sure we are safe, secure and are able to do as much prevention as possible here.”
The kits included face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and Tyvek suits.
The items were donated by Mercedes-Benz, Alston & Bird, The Coca-Cola Company and InterContinental Hotels Group, which help make up these Disaster Action Alliance.
The alliance was created last year to respond to disasters.
