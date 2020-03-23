MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A Morrow teacher was recently honored for her impact on early childhood education.
Shameka Scott was presented with the KinderCare National Legacy Award. She was given a $10,000 cash prize, and an all-expense paid trip to KinderCare corporate headquarters in Portland, Oregon.
Scott has been teaching for KinderCare for nearly 16 years, and spent the last 11 years at Lake Harbin KinderCare in Morrow, GA. KinderCare said legacy award winners are selected based on their ability to inspire confidence in learning, and their ability to connect with the children and their families.
Jennifer Davis, Lake Harbin center director, said she nominated Scott because her teaching style goes beyond academics. She's worked with Scott for seven years, and watched her grow as an instructor.
"She gives them life skills, helps them deal and really gives them the confidence that they need to be their best," Davis said.
Scott said receiving the award was "awesome" and that it's important for her students to feel confident in themselves and their abilities.
"I build confidence in my children, by allowing them to be heard and acknowledged," said Scott. "When someone is acknowledged and heard, they're able to be themselves. They're able to be accepted, they're able to be embraced for their own uniqueness."
Since its inception, the Legacy Award has been presented to 90 teachers.
