Atlanta, Ga. (CBS46) - A local Alzheimer's organization - with the support of a celebrity actress - is working to raise millions of dollars to find a cure for the disease by 2025.
Daughters Against Alzheimer's (DAA) will kick off a national campaign Thursday with the goal of inspiring six million people to each donate $20.25 toward researching and developing a cure.
The campaign is called "Join the CALZ 2025” – CALZ stands for Cure Alzheimer's.
Oscar-winning actress Marcia Gay Harden will participate in the virtual fundraiser which will run from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
DAA was founded by Susan Watson and Michelle Rooks.
According to DAA, six million Americans are living with the disease, and 47 million more are undiagnosed.
"We can quickly reach six million donors and honor those in America who are fighting this insidious and fatal disease today," Watson said.
The nonprofit has already raised more than $1 million toward the cause, and 100% of donations from "Join the CALZ 2025" will go toward research which includes a partnership Emory University's Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.
To find out how you can help or to join the campaign, click here.
