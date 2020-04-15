ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heaven Hightower is on a mission to make sure no family or child goes without a nutritious meal during the pandemic. So, she's partnered with Goodr to delivers dozens of meals each week.
At 14, Heaven runs her own nonprofit, "Heaven Help One, Help All Foundation Inc." which she started in 2015.
Every Tuesday, Goodr drops off surplus food that Heaven and her team of volunteers package and deliver to needy families around metro Atlanta.
Goodr is an Atlanta-based startup that redistributes surplus food from large businesses like Chick-fil-A and Coca Cola, to nonprofits that feed the hungry so that food isn't wasted.
"It makes me feel good to help others and their families, and to put a smile on their faces," Heaven said.
Heaven said her nonprofit is always looking for donations. If you're interested in helping e-mail: Heavenhelponehelpall@gmail.com or call: 404-781-8680.
