(CBS46) - Atlanta eighth-grader Chris "CJ" Matthews has been helping others since he was five years old.
After his family lost a loved one, he was inspired to create "Blankies 4 My Buddies," which provides blankets to kids healing from traumatic situations.
And he didn't stop there.
To help kids cope during the pandemic, he started "Comfort Bags."
CJ fills bags with toys, snacks and hygiene products, and then distributes them to kids in need to give them an outlet from sheltering-in-place.
The Baskin-Robbins Joy in Childhood Foundation has honored CJ as one of its "Pint-Sized Heroes" for his ongoing philanthropy to his peers.
The program recognizes young people from across the country making an impact in their communities.
CJ will receive free ice cream for a year, and Baskin-Robbins has donated $5,000 to his favorite charity, H2H Inc., a local nonprofit that provides food and community services to kids and their families.
The 12-year-old is currently among five "Pint-Sized Heroes" who’ve been awarded.
Along with "Comfort Bags," CJ has teamed up with the Fulton County School District to deliver meals to kids sheltering in place, and prior to the pandemic, organized flag football games for kids in his community to bring people together.
