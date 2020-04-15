ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you're out getting fresh air in Midtown - social distancing, of course - you may notice hearts in office windows, home windows and high-rises.
It's part of the "See a Heart, Share a Heart" campaign encouraging residents to spread the love and spark a little joy during the city's "shelter-in-place" restrictions due to the pandemic.
The retail center, Colony Square launched the campaign to inspire creativity and solidarity, said Mark Toro, board chair of the Midtown Alliance. Toro said people are encouraged to take walks outside using social distancing and search for the hearts displayed around the Midtown district.
“The coronavirus pandemic has introduced a severe lack of human interaction, something we all crave but too often take for granted,” said Toro. “’See a Heart, Share a Heart’ is our way of showing solidarity and support for everyone affected – after all, we are in this together."
Colony Square is even offering a $25 gift card incentive to encourage participation.
Participants can download a free heart here.
Those who tag @ColonySquareATL and use the hashtags #AloneTogether and #MidtownATLStrong will be entered for a change to win the $25 gift card at one of Colony Square's restaurants including Establishment, Freshii, and Sukoshi.
A winner will be announced in the next few weeks.
