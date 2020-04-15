ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Restaurant owner Michael Lennox has a lofty goal to feed all of Metro Atlanta's hospitality workers until the COVID-19 crisis settles.
The industry was one of the hardest hit since the onset of the pandemic – with more than 3 million workers unemployed and the number steadily climbing, according to the National Restaurant Association.
"The majority live paycheck-to-paycheck and have found themselves jobless overnight," said Lennox. "We knew we must reconnect the local economy and support hospitality workers so that we can live in a world with restaurants on the other end."
Lennox is the CEO and founder of Electric Hospitality, which includes Ladybird, Golden Eagle and Muchacho. His restaurants have been closed since March 16.
He's collaborated with other hospitality groups including Gina and Linton Hopkins, and Fox Bros. to recently launch #ATLFAMILYMEAL where meals are prepared by chefs and delivered to thousands of workers across Atlanta.
"#ATLFAMILYMEAL was created as a way to engage and empower the Atlanta hospitality community to put their heads together and get as many people fed as possible,” Lennox said.
Within its first week of launching, #ATLFAMILYMEAL delivered 2,000 free meals and is now on its way to delivering more than 100,000 meals each week.
Chefs are working in centralized kitchens at Ladybird and Eugene Kitchen where they prepare and package meals.
The non-profit has received generous donations from suppliers like US Foods to enable chefs to prepare quality comfort foods like chili, collard greens, grits and sweet potato souffle.
“We’re a united team of hospitality workers serving hospitality workers and have the extraordinary opportunity to serve the thousands of unemployed who once served us," Lennox said.
#ATLFAMILYMEAL volunteers deliver meals twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Currently, restaurant owners are encouraged to sign-up on the nonprofit's website with information about their need including current and recently laid-off employees.
But Lennox said he wants to expand.
"At some point in the future, we will be opening this up directly to hospitality workers in the community. In the meantime, we encourage hospitality workers in the community to reach out to their employer to encourage them to participate in #ATLFAMILYMEAL," he said.
Restaurant and hospitality business owners can sign-up at: atlfamilymeal.org
Donations are also being accepted at the #ATLFAMILYMEAL website.
