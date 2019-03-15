ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) A metro Atlanta foundation is working to change the face of the video game industry -- and it's taken its inspiration from a little known pioneer, Jerry Lawson.
Lawson invented the first interchangeable cartridge-based video game console to be manufactured and sole, the Fairchild Channel F, in 1976.
At the time, Lawson was one of only a handful of black engineers in the industry at the time. Now, his son and daughter are hoping to change that through the Lawson Foundation for Diversity and Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.