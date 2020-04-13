Children's Healthcare of Atlanta dedicates hotline to COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Your child has a fever or cough, and you're not sure what to do? Children's Healthcare of Atlanta now has a COVID-19 hotline where families can speak directly to medical experts who can answer questions about signs and symptoms of the coronavirus, and when to seek medical attention.
- The hotline is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..
- Call: 404-785-7955
CHOA also has a new pediatric assessment tool: choa.org/covid19 that can also assist with medical concerns.
