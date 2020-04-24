ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - City Barbeque has delivered more than 5,300 lunches to healthcare workers at Emory Hospital since launching its "Healthcare Heroes" campaign this month.
The restaurant has been raising money to help feed those on the frontlines during the pandemic, asking for $5 contributions.
Each donation provides a hot meal.
City Barbeque CEO Rick Mair said the service project has been so successful, he's expanding it through April. City Barbeque has raised more than $120,000 across its locations in 16 cities – delivering more than 24,000 box lunches to hospitals.
"Our mission has never been clearer than it is right now,” said Mair. “We want to keep on going to show our health care workers that we deeply appreciate their hard work in fighting this terrible virus.”
Hi-Rez Studios, a video game company based in Alpharetta, donated $16,000 which helped provide 3,200 meals for Atlanta healthcare workers.
If you're interested in buying a meal for a medical worker, click here.
