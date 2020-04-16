ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) has launched a new text initiative to help families and seniors in need find the food pantries closest to them
"Text for Help" is free, users text "findfood" in English or "comida" in Spanish to 888-976-2232 and then type in a zip code or address and they will be sent the three closet pantries within a 10-mile radius. The food bank said "findfood" is to ensure the community knows the organization is open and operating as an essential business. In the first week of launching, more than 2,600 users texted for help.
There is also an online map available for pantry locations, click here.
Feeding children
The food bank continues to distribute food to children relying on school lunch programs that may have been temporarily halted during the Covid-19 crisis.
ACFB serves 21 schools in five metro Atlanta districts including Atlanta Public Schools, Dekalb County and Clayton County schools.
Families are provided a mix of produce and shelf-stable items like potatoes, beans, and mac and cheese that can be turned into meals.
Parents are encouraged to reach out to their district for information on distribution dates, times and locations.
Donations needed
ACFB continues to need donations, but due to coronavirus guidelines is asking for financial contributions. If you'd like to donate to its virtual can drive, click here.
