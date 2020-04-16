Gas South to donate $1M to support Atlanta families and children during COVID-19 crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas South is pledging more than $1 million to support Atlanta families hit hard by the pandemic. President and CEO Kevin Greiner said the company increased its annual donations to its current community partners because the need is so urgent.
“The difficulties presented by COVID-19 to our community and nation are unprecedented, and we want to support our neighbors with these donations while encouraging others to join,” Greiner said.
Gas South provides natural gas throughout the southeast region.
The majority of funding will go to the United Way, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Heating Energy Assistance Team (HEAT) and YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
The United Way of Greater Atlanta will receive $150,000 to help provide in-home learning devices and internet access to students to complete schoolwork remotely during the state's "shelter-in-place" restrictions.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank will receive $200,000 to continue to provide meals to children who are out of school and rely on free or reduced lunches.
The food bank has been struggling to keep its shelves stocked, said president and CEO Kyle Waide.
“With so many people stocking up at the grocery stores, we’ve lost about a third of what we normally get from stores and general donations,” said Waide. "This tremendous donation from Gas South will enable us to purchase nutritious food faster for our families in desperate need.”
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will receive more than $150,000 to continue providing childcare for families who continue to work on the frontlines, said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
“The support of Gas South enables the YMCA to truly deliver on our promise of service to those who turn to us for community and to those who turn to us for survival. We are extremely grateful for their commitment and contribution to our collective efforts during this crisis," she said.
Other recipients include the Georgia Restaurant Association and the Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.