GeorgiaALIVE collaborates g with universities, research organizations to focus on COVID-19 prevention and treatment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new leadership group is focusing on innovative ways to prevent and treat the coronavirus in Georgia.
GeorgiaALIVE is made up of community organizations and businesses focused on protecting people's health and the state's economy during the pandemic.
The group serves as a one-stop-shop of resource for healthcare facilities, businesses and other organizations.
Founder Ed Trimble said its mission includes tracking the spread of coronavirus in Georgia, launching a shelter-in-place campaign, and providing resources and innovation to combat the illness.
“Since inception, ensuring the state has an adequate supply of PPE has been a key focus for GeorgiaALIVE,” Trimble said. “We are extending our focus to highlight the much needed Covid-19 centered innovation being created in our state.”
GeorgiaALIVE is partnering with multiple organizations including Emory University, Georgia Institute of Technology, and the Georgia Chamber of Commerce to connect healthcare facilities and government agencies with innovation targeting the tracking and treatment of COVID-19 being developed throughout the state.
“Our ultimate vision is to have GeorgiaALIVE serve as a hub and amplifier that connects innovators and resources with those needing them – be it hospitals, businesses and organizations going back to the new normal or the community at large,” said GeorgiaALIVE member, Ben Balsley who is the executive chairman of AGA.
The latest resource includes an outlet for personal protective equipment. A Georgia furniture manufacturing plant that is now producing PPE for local medical centers.
Atlanta-based furniture retailer, Aaron's Inc. recently developed "Project Sew Happy to Help" and has converted its plant in Cairo, Ga which it has shipped more than 16,000 masks and 900 gowns to medical and assisted living facilities in the southeast part of the state.
GeorgiaALIVE is also pushing out several other tools including a tracker that uses the growth in daily deaths to forecast positive cases and future deaths in the state.
Trimble said it uses the data to help determine when the state is expected to exceed its number of ICU beds and ventilators, and routinely shares this information with healthcare and government facilities to assist with planning efforts.
“Driven by our modeling, combined with insights from federal and state data regarding the spread of coronavirus in Georgia, we are intently focused on promoting shelter-in-place personal behavior and supporting the acquisition of critically needed ventilators,” said Trimble. “Key business and community leaders have taken notice of the current projected outcome – which is not good – and mobilized quickly to ensure we are doing everything possible as Georgia citizens to fight the spread and destruction of this virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.