High school students celebrate end of senior year with virtual disco dances

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High school students in Atlanta and across the country are celebrating the academic year coming to close by hitting the dance floor - social distancing.
Every Saturday at 7 p.m., student DJs spin the latest for "Keep Your Distance Disco" on Instagram.
The dance parties are hosted by the Atlanta-based National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) which provides scholarships and resources to high-performing students.
"We are doing this to connect our scholar community during this challenging time and give them something fun to look forward to and keep their spirits high," said James Lewis, NSHSS president and co-founder.
The virtual discos are also a way for students to learn more about NSHSS.
The association gives away more than $2 million in scholarships each year - including its 2020 Virtual Valedictorian Scholarship.
The scholarship provides 10 high school seniors each with a $1,000 college scholarship.
It's an alternative to the traditional valedictorian speeches given at graduations that have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, Lewis said.
“Now more than ever, students need to have ways to celebrate and be recognized for their outstanding achievements,” he said. “They deserve a way to voice their thoughts during this uncertain time, and our new scholarship gives them that platform.”
Students don't have to be valedictorians at their schools to compete, but they must be high school seniors and submit a three-to-five minute video of their speech. Participants must also include a high school transcript and a headshot.
Deadline for submission is May 15, and winners will be announced June 1. For more on the competition, click here.
NSHSS is an international organization that was co-founded by Claus Nobel, the great nephew of Alfred Nobel, who established the Nobel Prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.