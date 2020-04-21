ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 ) - Celebrating holidays can be difficult when you're homeless and estranged from your family. A group of local business leaders, ProVisors Atlanta, made sure the men of Hope House enjoyed a special Easter meal.
Hope House helps homeless men suffering from substance abuse transform their lives and become self-sufficient.
The residential facility houses 70 beds, and provides job training, and essential services. Many suffer from health issues such as HIV, diabetes and hypertension
The program is provided by CaringWorks, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting homelessness throughout Greater Atlanta by providing affordable housing and support services.
The COVID-19 crisis has created challenges for many of the Hope House men, including layoffs.
ProVisors Atlanta provided dinner from Roasters for about 75 residents to let them know they're not forgotten, said Barbara Peters, director of External Affairs at CaringWorks.
"It was important to CaringWorks and the sponsor to provide a dinner for the men, giving them a sense of normalcy and family," Peters said. "The men constantly inspire us with their courage, spirit and persistence. The climb back from homelessness is fraught with challenges and yet they don't quit. It takes tremendous courage to choose a new path. We wanted to recognize their efforts and encourage them to keep going."
