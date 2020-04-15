ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta are enjoying traditional South African dishes compliments of the Biltong Bar at The Shops Buckhead Atlanta.
It's Justin Anthony's way of thanking the medical staff who cared for his 12-year-old cousin, Emma, who was hospitalized at the hospital's Scottish Rite campus with Covid-19 last month. Anthony said Emma is now on the mend, but that her experience prompted him to want to give back.
Anthony, along with Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx and her husband, Jesse Itzler partnered to create the 'Frontline Dine' meal delivery initiative.
The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation is funding the service which will provide healthcare workers nearly 2,500 meals each week to CHOA's three campuses, including Egleston and Hughes Spalding. The foundation has donated millions to charities around the globe since 2006.
Biltong Bar is one of three restaurants under Anthony's True Story Brands umbrella which also includes 10 Degrees South and Yebo Beach Haus.
Anthony temporarily closed the restaurants following the COVID-19 outbreak. He said this partnership with Blakely's foundation not only helps healthcare workers, but also helps his staff.
“Now more than ever, it's important to do our part to help the community and we’re so proud to announce this initiative in collaboration with the Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation,” said Anthony. “Not only will it help those on the frontlines battling COVID-19, but this will help provide work for True Story staff who have been temporarily furloughed because of the pandemic.”
