(CBS46) – Two of Atlanta’s largest hunger relief organizations have partnered to provide half a million meals to families this summer.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank (ACFB) and Second Helpings Atlanta are connecting community organizations with commercial kitchens where meals can be prepped and delivered.
ACFB said around 16% of people in the area it serves will be food insecure this summer, and 26% of children could go hungry.
Through the Atlanta Community Kitchen Project, partnering agencies produce individually packaged and family-style meals.
Second Helpings Atlanta then distributes these meals to families across metro Atlanta.
The Rotary Club of Atlanta initially provided $100,000 to help launch the project and has committed to providing another $100,000.
ACFB President and CEO Kyle Waide said the project is made possible through the local business community.
“With their support, we have grown our weekly food distribution 40% since the crisis began in March,” he said.
Other partners include the Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, and the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Since the project launched in April, it has provided more than 170,000 meals.
This project has also been able to help unemployed service staff impacted by the pandemic – by providing jobs inside the commercial kitchens.
“We have a deep understanding of the inner workings of both the corporate and large event venue kitchens and the benefiting agencies, which enables us to quickly mobilize and make change,” said Andrea Jaron, executive director of Second Helpings Atlanta.
To find out ways to help the cause, click here.
