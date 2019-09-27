ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Poverty is often considered an urban issue, but it’s a growing problem in rural areas outside Metro Atlanta.
The I58 Mission in Senoia has been fighting the issue on the east side of Coweta County since 2011, but its reach stretches as far as Meriwether, Spalding and Fayette counties.
Now, the mission is working to raise nearly half a million dollars to purchase its property or face finding a new home. For more on how to help, click here.
