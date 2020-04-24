ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - At just 8-years-old, Zoe Oli is a big believer in philanthropy.
Two years ago, when she launched her doll and hair accessory company, Beautiful Curly Me, she began donating 10% of all proceeds to literacy and empowerment organizations catering to young girls.
"I really love that I am able to do something to help no matter how small," she said.
Zoe has now added face masks to the mix, and hopes to sell 1,000.
For every two masks purchased, she is donating one to a healthcare worker on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.
"The community needs them to stay safe, and since we already make our sleep caps here in Atlanta, it was an easy switch and I am so glad to be able to help others at a time like this," she said.
So far, she's sold more than 200 masks.
She works with a local company to design and provide the washable filtered face masks that meet CDC guidelines. Face masks start at $15.99.
The 3rd grader told CBS46, she's always been on a mission to inspire other girls.
Beautiful Curly Me creates and sells dolls, hair care products and accessories that encourage young girls of color to love their beauty inside and out.
Zoe said she started the business because she didn't see enough dolls that looked like her in stores or online.
“I asked my Mom if we could make dolls with curly hair and braids just like mine,” said Zoe. “I wanted to help other girls that looked like me feel beautiful also, with dolls they could actually relate to.”
Zoe said she's already donated masks to Wellstar Paulding Nursing Center and postal workers.
The bulk of her donations will be delivered to Emory Healthcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.