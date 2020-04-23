ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New York Times best-selling author Mary Kay Andrews and James Beard-award winning chef Virginia Willis will be demonstrate some of their favorite Southern recipes tonight during a Facebook Live fundraiser for No Kid Hungry.
The national campaign is providing emergency grants to schools, food banks and community groups across the country to make sure children in the hardest-hit communities during the COVID-19 crisis, don't go without.
Andrews said they hope to raise at least $10,000.
"We'd love to raise more. One in seven kids in the U.S. are food insecure. There is no possible excuse for children to go hungry in this country," she said.
For every $1 raised, No Kid Hungry can create 10 meals.
"If we raise $10,000 we can help create 100,00 meals for hungry children affected by the school closings due to the coronavirus," Andrews said.
What's on tonight's menu? Andrews and Willis will demonstrate a fluffy Southern chicken biscuit with hot honey mustard.
Andrews has written more than 24 novels, including “Savannah Blues” and “Hello, Summer.”
Willis has authored several cookbooks including “Lighten Up, Y’all” which won a James Beard Foundation Award of Excellence.
Donors will be entered into a drawing for a range of prizes, including a Big Green Egg MiniMax package, cookware, and cookbooks by Willis – "Secrets of the Southern Table" – and Andrews – "The Beach House Cookbook."
Participants can donate between $25 - $500 on prizes, and Andrews will hold a drawing Monday to select eligible winners.
Donations will be accepted until midnight on Sunday. To make a donation, click here.
The event kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. click here to participate.
