ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Utility and waste management workers, and others in public service working in Midtown, are invited to free lunch Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. at 5Church Atlanta on Peachtree Street.
The restaurant is donating hot meals to public service workers as a way to say thanks for persevering on the frontlines. Midtown residents who are struggling are also invited to stop by for free lunch.
5Church staff will also deliver meals on those days to local hospitals, fire and police stations.
The restaurant is working to raise $10,000 to continue to supply lunch - 100% of donations go toward cooking, packaging and distributing meals.
If you'd like to help, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.