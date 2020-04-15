Marietta students win prize in C-SPAN'S documentary competition

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Students at George Walton Comprehensive High School in Marietta took home an honorable mention in C-SPAN's national 2020 StudentCam competition.
The annual competition invites middle and high school students to produce and submit short documentaries on a subject of national important. This year's theme, "What's Your Vision 2020?" called for students to highlight the top issues they wanted presidential candidates to address during the campaign.
Daniel Liu, Shruthi Maharajan and Advaith Shivaram received a $250 prize and honorable mention for their documentary, "Final Ruling: Criminal Justice Reform in the Modern Era."
C-SPAN received more than 2,500 submissions on topics from climate change, to universal health care and gun control.
The George Walton students were among 97 honorable mentions.
C-SPAN's director of education relations, Craig McAndrew said the competition allows young people's voices to be heard, and develop a passion for expression at a young age.
StudentCam is now in its 16th year, and has awarded more than $1 million in prizes.
"This year's entries reflect remarkable research and production values and feature a wide range of interviews with elected officials and experts. The life skills students learn from this experience will carry them forward in their academic, personal and professional lives," he said.
